LANCE EDWARDS APPOINTED ACTING FIRE CHIEF IN THE CITY OF BRIDGEPORT

Bridgeport made the appointment of Lance Edwards to be Acting Fire Chief for the Bridgeport Fire Department.

“Acting Fire Chief Edwards has served our community on various levels in the Bridgeport Fire Department,” stated Mayor Ganim. “We look forward to his leadership and contributions in this new role, while maintaining the safety of Bridgeport residents.”

Acting Fire Chief Lance Edwards has over 30 years of experience in firefighting and fire management. He started in 1988 in the town of Stratford as a firefighter, eventually moving up to the rank of Lieutenant and then Assistant Chief. He also has extensive background in labor-management mediation and negotiations.