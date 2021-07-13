Bridgeport News: Homicide

#Bridgeport CT– On July 12, 2021, at approximately 11:27 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Gregory Street and Rennel Court on the report of shots fired with a party down. Upon arrival, officers observed a crowd of citizens surrounding a vehicle parked on Rennell Court with an unresponsive male positioned in the driver’s seat.



That person, a 27 year old Ansonia man, was quickly transported to Bridgeport Hospital with a critical gunshot wound. He passed away this morning at the hospital (July 13,2021)

The Detective Bureau Homicide and Identification Units have responded and taken charge of the investigation. Although they are at the early stages of this investigation, they are currently working on several leads.



Evidence at the crime scene has been processed and the area around Rennell Court is currently open to normal flow of traffic.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Robert Winkler at 203-581-5244 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.