Bridgeport News: Stabbing Homicide

2021-07-20@3:38am-#Bridgeport CT– Pollice officers responded to a report of a party stabbed at 104 Whitney Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim, a 61-year-old man (name withheld until a notation is made to the family), deceased from multiple stab wounds. According to a witness, the victim was stabbed by Ricardo Garcia (DOB: 2/13/80 of 100 Whitney Ave, Bridgeport). Garcia, an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, then fled the scene in his red 2010 Nissan Pathfinder, bearing Connecticut registration AW74910. We are actively searching for Garcia for questioning. . Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts should contact Bridgeport Police immediately at 203-576-TIPS (8477) or 203-576-7671.