Bridgeport News: Love Triangle Ends In Stabbing Homicide

2021-07-21 #Bridgeport CT– The homicide on Whitney Avenue was a possible love triangle. Multiple sources confirmed to me that Ricardo Garcia allegedly came home to find his wife in bed with his landlord when he allegedly stabbed the landlord to death. The wife immediately identified Ricardo Garcia who then fled in a Red Nissan Pathfinder, bearing Connecticut registration AW74910. Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts should contact Bridgeport Police immediately at 203-576-TIPS (8477) or 203-576-7671.