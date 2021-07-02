Fairfield News: All He Wanted Was A 5th For The 4th

2021-07-02@9:52am #Fairfield CT– A Ford Focus being operated by an 86 year old man entered the parking lot of 953 Post Road (Mo’s Wine & Spirits). As the operator attempted to park in front of the business, the car accelerated forward causing the car to drive over the parking barrier and strike the front of the building. Though the car sustained disabling impact damage as a result of the collision, the driver was not injured. In addition to emergency personnel responding to the crash, a town building inspector was also called to the scene to inspect the integrity of the building. The 86 year old was not charged, however police notified the CT Department of Motor Vehicles to review his ability to operate a vehicle.