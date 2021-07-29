Fairfield News: Banking Scam

#Fairfield CT– A Division Avenue resident called police regarding a banking scam. They received a call from someone claiming to be the fraud department from her bank. They said that the account was hacked and there were multiple withdrawals happening. The victim supplied her email, social security and account number. She later learned that the email was used to create a Zelle Account and $2120.00 was withdrawn from her account. Her social security account was also used to make a false stimulus claim and unemployment benefits in California.

This news report is made possible by: