Non-Profit Safety Grant

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is awarding $3.8 million in grants to cover the costs associated with implementing needing security infrastructure improvements at the facilities of 97 nonprofit organizations in Connecticut.

The grants are being awarded under the state’s newly launched Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which was announced by the governor in February. Administered by the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the program is intended to improve security at 501(c)(3) organizations that are at heightened risk of being the target of a terrorist attack, hate crime, or violent act. Eligible nonprofits are able to receive a maximum of $50,000 per site.

Today’s announcement of $3.8 million for 97 nonprofits are the first round of grants awarded under the program. Recipient organizations are in the process of being notified of their grants.

“We are fortunate to have so many nonprofit organizations in Connecticut that provide an incredible amount of services to the people of our state, and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program will help ensure that they have the resources need to make their staff and clients as safe as possible,” Governor Lamont said.

“This program is an important part of our strategy to help keep our many nonprofits safe from threats and criminal activity,” Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James C. Rovella said.

