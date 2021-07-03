Illegal Sale of Exploding Fireworks- Illegal Possession of Explosives

#Bridgeport CT– On Thursday night July 1, 2021, the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division conducted an investigation into the illegal sale of fireworks within the City of Bridgeport.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jason Santos of Bridgeport Connecticut, was observed selling illegal fireworks out his of vehicle in the 100 block of Lindley Street. Narcotics and Vice Officers placed Santos under arrest and charged him with 29-348 Illegal Possession of Explosives and 29-357(a) Illegal Possession of Exploding Fireworks. The Division seized a large quantity of fireworks, more than $1,400 in cash, and the suspect’s vehicle. Bond was set at $50,000.