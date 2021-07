2021-07-24@9:50pm–#Stratford CT– Three people were injured in a boating accident at the mouth of the Housatonic River. There were 8 people and a dog on board when they hit the break wall. Two head trauma and a child has broken nose. They are being brought in to the Birdseye Boat Ramp with ambulances standing by. EMS was dispatched to the fireboats.

