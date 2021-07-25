Stratford News: Multiple Injuries When Boat Hits Break Wall

Stratford Police Press Release:

On 7.24.21 at approx. 9:30pm SPD received a 911 call regarding a boat that had struck the break wall in Milford, Dispatch advised there were numerous parties on board with injuries.

Marine 1 was on patrol and responded immediately. Marine 1 was first on scene and identified 8 parties and 1 dog on board, multiple parties had head/neck injuries.

Milford & Stratford FD arrived on scene to assist, all injured parties were transferred to area hospitals. Marine 1 transported the occupants and dog to shore.

Sea Tow responded for an emergency tow to Stratford Safe Harbor for an emergency haul out.

The accident remains under investigation.