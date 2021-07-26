SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE APPROVES BILL

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement after the Committee approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022. The legislation contains a number of significant provisions Blumenthal fought to include to invest in Connecticut’s defense manufacturing workforce and enhance national security. The bill passed out of Committee by a vote of 23-3 and will now move to the full Senate for consideration.

“This legislation makes smart and strategic investments in submarines, helicopters, and aircraft—all built right here in Connecticut—key tools to defend our nation and keep servicemembers safe. These investments are a vital boon to national security—and a great boost to jobs. They are also a tribute to our state’s defense workforce, unmatched in its skill and dedication. I am proud to fight for this significant federal funding that supports quality jobs and helps families.”

“This bill commendably includes important provisions I advocated for to overhaul the military’s handling of sexual assault. It gives decision-making power concerning major crimes, including sexual assault, to professional military prosecutors.”

“I’m proud of other provisions I helped lead, including ensuring servicemembers and their families can fully use educations benefits and reduce their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals. It also helps prevent stolen military weapons and ammunition being used in violent crimes. I hope Congress will pass this strong defense bill without delay,” Blumenthal said.

As a member of the Committee tasked with crafting the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022, Blumenthal championed the following provisions to boost jobs and support critical industries with defense contracts in Connecticut:

Making Strong Investments in Connecticut’s Submarine Industrial Base: Blumenthal fought for robust submarine funding to fortify our undersea superiority and grow Connecticut jobs. Blumenthal secured:

· $3.003 billion to fully fund another Columbia Class ballistic missile submarine, to include over $346 million in research, development, test & evaluation funding.

· $1.644 billion in advance procurement for the Columbia Class, including an additional $130 million above the President’s budget request to invest in submarine supplier development. This funding will support the health of Connecticut submarine suppliers who provide vital services, material, and expertise to both the Columbia and Virginia Class programs.

· $4.249 billion to fully fund two Virginia Class submarines, and over $2.120 billion in advance procurement that will fund future boats, including long lead material as the Navy has decided to exercise the option for 10 Virginia Class submarines in the Block V contract.

· Robust funding of the future of undersea warfare, including over $503 million to fund New Design SSN research, $12 million in undersea vehicle research, $5 million in deep water active technology, and $55 million in advanced Nuclear Power Systems. These funds will support the ongoing research, development, testing, and evaluation necessary for the Columbia program to remain on schedule for its first deterrent patrol in 2031, and allow Connecticut companies like Electric Boat to continue to produce submarines that maintain the qualitative military edge.

Prioritizing Work Force Development and Stability: Blumenthal secured $10 million to support workforce development and fund investments in the submarine construction workforce training pipeline to support increased hiring needs. It is projected that over the next decade the submarine shipbuilding industry must hire at least 18,000 new skilled workers to support the production of the Columbia and Virginia Class submarines.

Funding the Future of the F-35: Blumenthal fought to fully fund the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program as Connecticut’s Pratt and Whitney is the sole engine-manufacturer for the only fifth generation fighter in production. Blumenthal secured:

· $12.109 billion for 86 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters across the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, including an additional aircraft above the President’s budget request (48 F-35A fighters, 17 F-35B fighters, and 20 F-35C fighters).

· $818.5 million in F-35 Advance Procurement funding, $619.5 million in F-35 modernization funding, and $1.983 billion in F-35 Continuous Capability Development and Delivery – including an additional $20 million above the President’s budget.

· $180 million to procure an additional 20 F135 power modules to address engine shortages for the F-35 in the fleet Armed Forces.

Ensuring Robust Production of Helicopters: Blumenthal pushed for strong funding of helicopters, including the CH-53K King Stallion, UH-60M Black Hawk, Combat Rescue Helicopter Program, and Future Vertical Lift Program. Funding of these programs ensures the health of Sikorsky helicopters and countless other Connecticut businesses that support the helicopter industrial base. Blumenthal secured:

· $1.536 billion to fund a total of 11 CH-53K King Stallion Helicopters, which includes $250 million over the President’s Budget for 2 additional CH-53K.

· $630.2 million to fund 9 UH-60M and 15 HH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters and $146.1 million in advanced procurement funding.

· $792.2 million in procurement funding for 14 Combat Rescue Helicopters.

· $1.125 billion to fund Future Vertical Lift Research, Development, Test & Evaluation efforts.

· $29.9 million to fund Combat Rescue Helicopter development and demonstration.

Supporting our National Guard: Blumenthal advocated to maintain the current levels of Air Force Total Aircraft Inventory, with this year’s bill directing the Secretary to maintain an inventory of 292 aircraft. Additionally, he secured:

· $17.5 million to fully fund the new Connecticut Army National Guard Readiness Center in Putnam, Connecticut.

· $17 million for the Connecticut Air National Guard’s top MILCON priority, a Construct Composite and Vehicle Maintenance Facility. This project will create a sustainable facility to replace 4 aging and energy inefficient buildings totaling 22,777 SF.

