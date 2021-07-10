Westport Announces Economic Opportunity Website: Choosewestport.com

Westport, CT – The Town is pleased to announce the launch of its new economic opportunity website, Choosewestport.com. Choosewestport.com is a public partnership between commercial developers, real estate agents and the Town. It describes the benefits of opening and operating a business in Westport. A planned coordinated digital marketing campaign will attract people to the site where they can learn about Westport’s entrepreneurial attractions and real estate opportunities.

The initial Choosewestport.com marketing campaign targets small businesses, entrepreneurs and other professionals currently operating in the metro region. The campaign will invite interested parties to explore the benefits of locating and/or relocating to Westport and will focus on sustaining and increasing the current interest in Westport’s commercial markets.

First Selectman Jim Marpe stated, “the Choosewestport.com website speaks to the vibrant economy in this community. It will provide a sustainable forum and a gateway to the existing network of successful entrepreneurs and professionals in Westport that is both inspiring and enriching. If you are the leader of a startup, an established business, or are affiliated with a larger organization and need a local satellite office as you transition from work-from-home, we encourage you to look at the opportunities that exist here in Westport.”

In 2019, the Town issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified marketing firms to advertise the benefits of living and working in Fairfield County. Westport-based branding firm, The Visual Brand, was chosen to create the website, creative content and arrange the digital advertisements. Since that time, videos have been created to document local business success stories in the retail, small business, and financial services sectors. Kitt Shapiro of retail store West, Matt Levey and Tom Donigan, co-founders of Field Trip Snacks, and Justin and Christy Charise of Saugatuck Financial are spokespeople in those videos.

Randy Herbertson, Principal of The Visual Brand and Chair of the Downtown Planning & Implementation Committee noted, “Those of us who live and work in Westport enjoy the vibrancy, amenities and community of Westport. These are all marketable assets, and the timing is ripe for attracting new business and enhancing Westport’s exposure beyond our own lines. Thank you to Leifer Properties and David Adam Realty for contributing to this effort.”

Choosewestport.com also has a platform to support existing businesses in Westport. A separate forthcoming video campaign is directed at attracting the best and most diverse workforce into Westport. This campaign focuses on local business and Town government employees who explain their reasons why they love working in Westport and why they find the Town to be an inclusive community. These videos will be available for use by all local businesses to recruit successful entrepreneurs and to direct interest in Westport.

Westport Operations Director Sara Harris stated, “Westport will be monitoring the metrics of the digital advertisements to ensure the campaign is meeting its goals. It is a very scalable initiative that can be altered or enhanced as new needs arise in the business community in Westport. We continue to invite more private investment into Choosewestport.com. Any commercial entity that wishes to join the collaborative partnership can reach out to me for more information at Sharris@westportct.gov.”

