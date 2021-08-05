New Mask Guidance in Town Facilities Due to Delta Variant of COVID-19

Westport, CT –Due to the increasing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, new guidance on mask-wearing for both vaccinated and un-vaccinated individuals has been issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the CT Department of Public Health (CT DPH). The Delta variant is highly contagious, and cases are growing globally as well as locally.

As a result, Town Officials have implemented the following safety protocols at Town Hall, the Westport Library and other town facilities effective Thursday, August 5, 2021:

Staff, visitors and patrons of all town buildings including the Library will be required to wear a mask regardless of individual vaccination status.

Walk-ins will continue to be allowed in Town Hall. Town Hall Staff are required to check their temperature upon entering work for the day. Visitors must follow contact tracing, mask requirements, temperature checks and other safety protocols upon entering. As an alternative, it is recommended that the public consider the town’s online services or other options for in-person meetings. Town Hall meetings can also be held outside at the picnic table in the rear of the building or in the lobby.

Town and Library employees will return to weekly testing for COVID for their safety and for the safety of any visitors.

First Responders will return to COVID protocols by wearing masks when interacting with the public indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The public should expect that many businesses and restaurants will return to requiring masks regardless of vaccination status. Although that decision is currently at the discretion of the establishments.

There remain a number of factors about the transmission of the Delta variant that are uncertain. Westporters are urged to remain vigilant and informed as the Delta variant continues to spread and impact even those who are fully vaccinated.

Those who are eligible and who have not done so already are encouraged to get vaccinated. Please discuss any concerns about the vaccine with your health care provider.