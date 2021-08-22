BRIDGEPORT, CONN (August 21, 2021) – A Storm Emergency for Bridgeport as of 5:00 pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021 has been declared as the city prepares for the impact of Tropical Storm Henri. Bridgeport residents are urged to “prepare for the worst” as predictions for Henri are anticipated to be one of the most severe storms to hit Connecticut in recent history.

Bridgeport is expecting to see significant flooding in addition to down trees and wires that will lead to power outages. High tide is around 11:40am on Sunday, August 22 during the peak of the storm; which is predicted to be approximately 8am until as late as 7pm. Residents in low lying areas or along any water shore line are advised that their vehicles may be parked at municipal and school parking lots until 8am on Monday August 23rd.

Parking Lots at: Amphitheater/Arena, 500 Broad Street

Puglio Park, 3455 Madison Avenue

Wonderland of Ice, 123 Glenwood Avenue

The Klein Memorial, 910 Fairfield Avenue

“I’m asking all Bridgeport residents to prepare for the worst with this storm. We know there is going to be flooding with high wind activity and so downed wires, tree branches along with power outages are expected. At this point residents should take every precaution to do what they can this evening to mitigate damage and have a prep kit ready and to stay home, stay safe,” stated Mayor Ganim. “Do not try to drive during the storm, and don’t park on an emergency roads as we need first responders and storm crews to have safe passage for emergencies and restoration services.”

PREPARE FOR TROPICAL STORM HENRI :

Charge all electronic phones, tablets, and flashlights

Move your vehicle to high ground, and away from trees if possible

Remove valuable items from basements if you live near in an area prone to flooding

Clear debris from sewer grates or catch basins near your home

DO NOT DRIVE DURING THE STORM

STORM RELATED PHONE NUMBERS:

Bridgeport Non-Emergency Line: 203-579-3829

UI: 800-722-5584

Optimum: 203-870-2583

WPCA, Sewer Back Up Emergencies: 203-332-5550

THE CITY OF BRIDGEPORT:

WPCA has been working for the past days to clear catch basins to allow water runoff through the sewer system as efficient as possible with the fast incoming rainfalls and expected flooding.

Police and Fire Departments are prepared to assist individuals in need of rescue from vehicles, homes, or water. GBT available for assistance of BPD, BFD, EOC if needed tomorrow.

Emergency Operations Center is coordinating city departments and other critical agency partners.

Emergency Shelter is available for residents in need or that have to be evacuated from their homes. Emergency Shelter available at Geraldine Johnson School as of 6am on Sunday, August 22 nd . Individuals in need of transportation to the emergency shelter may call 203-579-3829

Trash, Recycling, Brown Bag, and Transfer Station will be delayed for service until Tuesday.

