Highway Bans

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to the severe weather anticipated to impact Connecticut from Hurricane Henri, he is implementing a travel ban on all empty tractor trailers, tandem tractor trailers, and motorcycles on Interstate 95 effective at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, until further notice.

“During peak periods of the storm, the heavy rain and strong wings will make travel unsafe, particularly along the coast in the area of I-95,” Governor Lamont said. “I encourage everyone to stay off the roads on Sunday and into Monday morning to the greatest extent possible.”

