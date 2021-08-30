Bridgeport News: Another Shooting

On August 29, 2021 just after midnight the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a shot spotter activation within the 500 block of Grant Street (5 rounds fired). Minutes later patrol officers were updated; a person had been shot at that location and the victim was being transported to Bridgeport Hospital by a family member.

The victim, a 28-year-old Bridgeport man, was suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He went into surgery early this morning and remains at the hospital in critical condition.

B.P.D. Detectives responded to the hospital and crime scene. Interviews were conducted, the scene was photographed, and evidence was collected.

This is an isolated incident where the victim likely knew the shooter.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Abe Konoval, at 203-581-5229 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

