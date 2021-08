2021-08-04@2:05pm–#Fairfield CT– Fairfield firefighters helped rescue a turkey vulture that flew into a grill of a vehicle while on the highway. The driver discovered the trapped bird parked on South Benson Road. The firefighters disassembled the front of the vehicle and removed the bird alive. Animal Control Officer Paul Miler said it was a turkey vulture. Miller said the bird’s injuries were too sever and the bird had to be euthanized.