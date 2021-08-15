Racism Charges Cited For Bridgeport’s Former Top Cop

#Bridgeport CT– Known as “Officer 1” in the federal investigation of former Chief of Police AJ Perez, former Bridgeport Police Captain Mark Straubel has filed lawsuit on the City Of Bridgeport, Armando J Perez, former Bridgeport police union steward Charles Paris and the union itself the Local 1159 AFSCME Council 4. Chief AJ Perez was Mayor Joseph Ganim’s driver during Ganim’s first term in office during the 90’s. The mayor has denied any knowledge of the former chief illegally rigging the selection process for the position of chief of police.

The full complaint can be read here: http://civilinquiry.jud.ct.gov/DocumentInquiry/DocumentInquiry.aspx?DocumentNo=21191648 The state of Connecticut docket look up here: http://civilinquiry.jud.ct.gov/CaseDetail/PublicCaseDetail.aspx?DocketNo=FBTCV216108821S

AJ Perez was born in Cuba and his family left the island in 1968 in a lottery system that allowed some people to emigrate from Cuba. He joined the Bridgeport Police in 1989 and became Ganim’s driver in the 90’s. He became the first Cuban police chief in New England under Ganim’s second term in 2018.

Straubel’s lawsuit cites these violations: