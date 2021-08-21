Update of the Connecticut State Rail Plan

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a series of virtual public information meetings to launch the 2021-2025 Connecticut State Rail Plan update. The kickoff meetings will provide the public and stakeholders an opportunity to learn about the purpose and requirements of the Connecticut State Rail Plan and how its updates were initiated.

The first meeting will begin on August 31, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Additional meetings will be held on September 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., and September 9, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. All sessions will present the same information and will be live-streamed via Microsoft Teams Live Event and YouTube Live. Registration is not required. After a formal presentation, there will be a live question and answer (Q&A) session during which the public is invited to ask questions or provide comments. The Microsoft Teams Live Event offers closed captioning for multiple languages, and each meeting will be recorded and posted on the CTDOT Virtual Public Information Meeting library website.

In addition to the virtual public informational meetings, a “virtual room” will provide content about the 2021-2025 Connecticut State Rail Plan update and the opportunity to submit comments and questions.

This press release was made possible by: