MV Fatal Accident

#Shelton CT–On 08/20/2021 at approximately 7:00 PM, Shelton Police, Shelton Fire and EMS were

dispatched to the area of 137 Meadow St for an accident involving a vehicle and a

motorcycle. The preliminary investigation by police revealed that the driver of the

motorcycle was traveling on the Meadow St headed southbound towards Shelton Ave and

the driver of the vehicle was traveling on Meadow St headed northbound.

The operator of the motorcycle, 43 year old Robert Kimmer of Shelton, was transported

to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased. The operator of the vehicle, 34 year

old Andrew Zebendon of Shelton, did not claim any injuries.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating this

accident. No enforcement action has been taken at this time. Any witnesses or persons

with additional information may call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-

1544.

