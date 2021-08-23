Westport News: Car Burglary Arrest

On November 30, 2020, the Westport Police took multiple reports of motor vehicle

burglaries as well as a report of a stolen car. These incidents occurred during the early morning

hours in the Compo Beach section of town. On December 2, 2020, a party identified as Edwin

Cordero as well as a second male were arrested by the Stratford, CT police. At the time of this

arrest, the two men were reportedly found to be in possession of a piece property that was stolen

during one of the above-mentioned motor vehicle burglaries. During the investigation, which

included the execution of a search warrant, additional evidence linking Mr. Cordero and his

accomplice to these crimes was reportedly obtained. Furthermore, there was evidence which

purportedly tied the two men to the theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in Westport on

October 6, 2020.



Based upon the investigation, a warrant for Mr. Cordero’s arrest was completed and

signed by a Superior Court judge.

On the morning of August 10, 2021, Mr. Cordero was arrested by Westport detectives.

Per the warrant, he was charged with five counts of Burglary in the Third Degree, Conspiracy to

Commit Burglary in the Third Degree, Larceny in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit

Larceny in the First Degree, Larceny in the Fifth Degree, and four counts of Larceny in the Sixth

Degree. Mr. Cordero was held on a $200,000.00 bond and was arraigned at Stamford Superior

Court later that same day.

