2021-09-14@8:28pm–#Danbury CT– If you are expecting someone from New York or Danbury via I-84, I-84 eastbound is closed between exits 4 and 5. According to radio reports a tractor trailer was being towed, the driver was in the cab and the transmission exploded, injuring his legs and spill fluids all over the highway.



