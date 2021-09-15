Covid Grants For Bridgeport Hospital

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) announced Bridgeport Hospital and Greenwich Hospital will be awarded $14,212,698 in grant funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The $5,111,679 to Bridgeport Hospital and $9,101,398 to Greenwich Hospital will reimburse the costs accrued from the emergency response to COVID-19, including expenses for PPE equipment, testing centers, medical equipment, and increased staff presence. Additionally, the grant will ensure the hospital can continue to effectively respond to the pandemic in the months ahead.

“The COVID-19 pandemic severely strained our healthcare system,” said Himes. “Throughout this pandemic, Bridgeport Hospital and Greenwich Hospital played a crucial role in keeping our communities safe. Healthcare workers fought this pandemic on the frontlines by treating patients and saving lives. As our country experiences a spike in COVID hospitalizations because of the Delta variant, it is still more important than ever to support our healthcare providers. I look forward to continuing to bring federal funding to support Southwest Connecticut’s healthcare system.”

“I am extremely proud of how our hospital and health system rallied to care for an enormous volume of patients when COVID hit last year, as well as our efforts to establish a mobile field hospital and testing site.” Said Anne Diamond, JD, CNMT, President of Bridgeport Hospital.

“We are very pleased that FEMA has recommended that Greenwich Hospital be reimbursed for costs incurred due to the pandemic.” Said Diane Kelly, DNP, RN, President of Greenwich Hospital. “I am extremely proud of how our hospital and health system rallied to care for an enormous volume of patients when COVID hit last year as well as standing up drive through testing and converting non-patient space to be ready to care for even more patients.”

