Bridgeport News: Double Homicide

Sources tell me the suspect shot at police and one officer was injured with unknown injuries. Here is the police press release:

#Bridgeport CT–On September 9, 2021 at approximately 1:24 a.m. Bridgeport Police responded to 390 Platt Street on a report of victims inside the residence being injured by gunfire.

Uniformed Police Officers responded to that location and were fired upon as they approached the residence on foot. The gunfire originated from inside 390 Platt Street. First responders were able to safely take cover, secure a perimeter, and begin evacuating innocent civilians from the area. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Tarik Francis, surrendered to police early this morning. Once Francis was taken into custody, police immediately entered the residence and located two homicide victims. Their identity is being withheld pending notifications of next of kin.

The Detective Bureau Homicide and Identification Units have responded and taken charge of the investigation. Evidence at the crime scene is being processed at this hour with road closures expected on Platt Street throughout the morning. This is an isolated incident where the victims knew the suspect.

Tarik Francis D.O.B. 4/2/1996 has been charged with Murder (2 counts), Criminal Attempt Murder (1 count), and Criminal Attempt Assault in the 1st Degree (1 count). Francis is scheduled to be arraigned later today. Bond has been set at 5 million dollars.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.