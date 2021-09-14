Bridgeport News: Robberies

#Bridgeport CT– When Bridgeport was transparent and allowed the press to listen to the police calls I felt the most important thing was to alert citizens in real time of crime around them. Often times robberies happened in the same area by the same suspect until they were caught. If I don’t know about a crime, I can’t ask about it. Since then I’ve had to rely on what the city wanted to tell you. Each week I ask about “calls of significance” that is assaults, robberies, carjacking home invasions and the like. So apparently there were only a couple of robberies this weekend and a unsubstantiated carjacking attempt. That’s it! Apparently Fairfield Police had difficulty contacting Bridgeport Police because there wasn’t police operator able to take their call, but there only those few calls. Again, no transparency.

Well, here are those robberies with all the details a few days later:

ROBBERY

TEXAS AVE.

2202HRS

BPT ECC RECEIVED A CALL ON A REPORT OF A CARJACKING, RESPONSIBLE TWO B/M’S, BOTH WITH FIREARMS STOLE A 2004 JEEP LIBERTY, NO INJURIES REPORTED. CFS#78023

9/11/21

ROBBERY

PEQUONNOCK STREET/CHESTNUT STREET

02:50HRS

MALE PARTY INDICATED HE WAS ROBBED OF HIS CELLPHONE AND $100 BY TWO MALE PARTIES AND ONE FEMALE PARTY. HOWEVER; WHEN BPD ARRIVED ON THE SCENE THE VICTIM RETRIEVED HIS CELLPHONE FROM HIS CAR. REPORT TAKEN BY BPD BUT NOTHING FOUND TO DETERMINE A CRIME DURING INVESTIGATION. PARTY WAS PICKED UP BY A RELATIVE. CFS# 77773

ROBBERY

WATER STREET/JOHN STREET

04:35HRS

A PARTY WAS ASSAULTED ON WATER STREET/JOHN ST AND ROBBED OF UNKNOWN ITEMS. PARTY WAS TRANSPORTED TO ST VINCENT’S MEDICAL CENTER BY AMR WITH UNKNOWN INJURIES. MTA POLICE TOOK OVER THE INVESTIGATION AT THIS TIME. CFS#77785

