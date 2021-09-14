Stratford News: Gala Planned

The Stratford Library Board of Trustees will present its major fund-raiser for the library on Saturday, September 25 beginning at 6 pm. The seventeenth annual gala event, entitled “The 70’s Project”, will celebrate popular music of the 1970’s.A major tribute band from New York City channeling classic “Chicago” songs, “The70’s Project”, will perform with brass and horns to blast out that distinctive 1970’ssound.

Tickets for the gala are $80/person and include dinner and entertainment. There are discounts of up to $100 off for a table of 10 people. For further information about donating to the silent auction or ticket reservations for “The70’s Project”, call the Stratford Library at 203.385.4166 or visit:http://stratfordlibrary.org/gala-2021/.

