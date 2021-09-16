Bridgeport News: Robbery Charges And Others

#Bridgeport CT– On 9/15/21, Roberto Encarnacion aka “Spirit” DOB: 2/12/86 was taken into custody by Task Force members of the Bridgeport Police Department for an outstanding felony warrant charging him with Robbery in the 1st Degree and other related offenses, with a court set bond at $500,000. During Roberto’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of a 9mm Ruger firearm and Roberto is a convicted felon preventing him from possessing a firearm. While in custody, Roberto was served with an additional 6 outstanding warrants with an additional total bond of $292,500. The apprehension of Roberto Encarnacion was made possible through the efforts of the Bridgeport Police Task Force members, Detective Bureau, Patrol Division, and Fusion Center. This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are anticipated. Anyone with information regarding Roberto Encarnacion is encouraged to contact Det. Harper at 203-581-5239 or the anonymous tip line 203-576-TIPS (8477)