Bridgeport News: Homicide #15 After Shoot Out

28 Shell Casings Recovered

Police Press Release: AT 04:15HRS THE BRIDGEPORT ECC RECEIVED THREE SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATIONS IN THE AREA OF ARTIC STREET. IN ADDITION, THE ECC ALSO RECEIVED SEVERAL CALLS FROM CITIZENS REPORTING THE SHOTS FIRED IN THE SAME AREA. BPD WAS IMMEDIATELY DISPATCHED TO THE AREA. MOMENTS LATER BPT HOSPITAL CALLED THE ECC INDICATING A PARTY ARRIVED VIA A PRIVATE VEHICLE SUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE HEAD. THE VICTIM LATER SUCCUMBED TO HIS WOUNDS. NO FURTHER INFORMATION AT THIS TIME. DBS ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING THS INCIDENT. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THIS CRIME IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE BPD AT 203-576-TIPS.