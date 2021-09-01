Criminal Attempt Assault in the 1st Degree Arrest

On August 31, 2021 at approximately 11:44 am Bridgeport Police responded to the 100 block of Park Street on the report of shots fired – automatic gunfire. Upon arrival, Officers observed an abundance of shell casings with vehicles and a residence struck by gunfire.

The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center provided police officers with a description of the suspects and a description of the vehicle utilized in the shooting.

The Bridgeport Police Patrol Division and Detective Bureau responded to the scene. The suspect vehicle, a dark blue 2007 BMW X5, was observed in the area of the East Washington Avenue bridge. Police attempted a felony motor vehicle stop at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Housatonic Avenue. The suspect vehicle turned right and continued northbound on Housatonic Avenue. Occupants of the vehicle threw 4 handguns from the vehicle along Housatonic Avenue. The vehicle ultimately stopped on Housatonic Avenue just south of its intersection with North Washington Avenue. 4 firearms and high capacity magazines were recovered. A citizen within the 100 block of Park Street were targeted during this incident. As a result of this investigation 3 suspects in the BMW were placed under arrest.

The driver of the BMW X5 has been identified as 43 year old Bridgeport resident Carlos Moreno. Moreno has been charged with Conspiracy at Assault in the 1st Degree, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Possession of Narcotics, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Misuse of Plates. Bond is set at $250,000 and Moreno is scheduled to appear in court on September 1, 2021.

A passenger in the BMW X5 has been identified as 43 year old Bridgeport resident Jose Padilla. Padilla has been charged with Criminal Attempt Assault in the 1st Degree, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Bond is set at 1 million dollars and Padilla is scheduled to appear in court on September 1, 2021.

Another passenger in the BMW X5 has been identified as a 19 year old Bridgeport resident Luis Blandin. Blandin has been charged with Criminal attempt at assault 1st Degree, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, Reckless endangerment in the 1st Degree, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Bond is set at 1 million dollars and Blandin is scheduled to appear in Court on September 1, 2021.

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau’s Identification Unit responded and processed the suspect vehicle, crime scene on Park Street, and crime scene on Housatonic Avenue.

Anyone with additional information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Angel Llanos, at 203-581-5229 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.