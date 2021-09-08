Declass of 911 Documents

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04), a senior member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement on President Biden’s Executive Order directing agencies to conduct a declassification review of certain documents concerning the 9/11 terrorist attacks:

“I support the President’s decision to move forward with the process of potentially declassifying documents related to the FBI’s September 11th investigations. This month, we will hit a painful anniversary: 20 years since we lost 2,977 friends, family members, and neighbors, including dozens of Connecticut residents. These families deserve transparency that may bring them peace, and I will work to ensure this process is completed as expeditiously as possible. The President’s Executive Order also requires that the justification for what remains classified be presented to the intelligence committees, and as a senior member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, I expect that classification only be maintained to directly protect the sources and methods the intelligence community uses to keep us safe.

