Fairfield News: Prescription Fraud

#Fairfield CT–On September 1, 2021 at approximately 1605 hours, the Fairfield Police Quality of Life Unit arrested Westly Valentin (DOB: 01-06-95) of 163 Franklin Street Stamford, CT, in connection to an on-going fraudulent prescription scheme. Valentin was found to be involved in passing fraudulent prescriptions to illegally obtain controlled substances for personal use and resale. Search Warrants were executed at Valentin’s residence in Stamford with the assistance of the Stamford Police Department Narcotic’s Unit. Valentin was arrested on a Superior Court Arrest Warrant for 53a-48/53a-139 Conspiracy to Commit/Forgery 2nd

53a-48/21a-277(b) Conspiracy to Commit Sale of a Controlled Substance, 53a-48/21a-279(a) Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Controlled Substance, 53a-48/21a-266(a)(1) Conspiracy to Commit Obtain Controlled Drug/Fraud, 21a-279(a)(1) Possession of a Controlled Substance (3 Counts), 21a-277(b)(2)(a) Sale of a Controlled Substance, 53a-129e Illegal Traffic in Personal ID. He was held on a $75,000.00 court bond and given a court appearance date of September 15, 2021 at Bridgeport Court. The Fairfield Police initially arrested Valentin in January of 2020, after a local doctor in Bridgeport and pharmacies in Fairfield reported fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances. This investigation is still on going and the Fairfield Police Department anticipates additional arrests in the future.