MURPHY WELCOMES AFGHAN REFUGEES TO CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD–U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, on Friday released the following statement as Connecticut prepares to welcome as many as 310 Afghan refugees to the state.

“Connecticut has always welcomed refugees with open arms, and I’m proud to see our state continue that legacy today. The Afghan men, women and children arriving in our state have fled violence and persecution to seek a better life in America. Many stood shoulder to shoulder with American forces, risking their own safety to help our troops and build a better Afghanistan. It’s our moral duty to help these families rebuild their lives in Connecticut. My team stands ready to help those that have just arrived and continues to assist those still trying to leave Afghanistan. To all those arriving to Connecticut: welcome home.” said Murphy.

Last month, Murphy led 28 senators in a letter urging the Biden administration to expedite efforts to evacuate Afghans at risk by exploring the use of parole for Afghans with already approved visa petitions. Murphy’s office has also continued to work with the State Department to assist Connecticut residents with loved ones in Afghanistan.

