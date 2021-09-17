Bridgeport News: Homicide #12 Arrest Made

#Bridgeport CT–This morning, Detective Hanson arrested a 16-year-old juvenile for the August 28, 2021 homicide of Jamel Hayden. After several weeks of hard work, Hanson, the lead investigator assigned to the case, obtained an arrest warrant for the juvenile charging him with Murder, Felony Murder, Criminal Attempt at Robbery in the First Degree, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. He is being held on a $3,000,000 bond.

The facts of the case indicate that the juvenile and his accomplice attempted the rob the victim of $250 worth of marijuana. When the victim refused to surrender it, the juvenile shot him in the back. The investigation continues, and at least one more arrest is expected.

Outstanding work by Detective Hanson and all those who assisted in the case.