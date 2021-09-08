#Stratford CT–
On 08-22-2021 Jeshawn Rogers age 25 of Bridgeport committed a shooting on Masarik Avenue in
Stratford. During the incident Rogers fired a firearm multiple times at two individuals. The rounds fired
struck a residential home on Orange Street which was occupied at the time. After a thorough
investigation Detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Rogers as well as a search warrant for
his apartment at 340 Palisade Ave. in Bridgeport. On 09-07-2021 The Stratford Police Detective Bureau
along with the Bridgeport Tactical Narcotics Team executed the Search Warrant at Roger’s apartment.
Detectives seized a Glock 19 9mm with a high capacity magazine, ammunition, and a large amount of
marijuana packaged for street sales.
Rogers is considered to be armed and dangerous and has an active arrest warrant. There were several
witnesses to the shooting and Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact
Detective Torres or Detective Policano at 203-726-0275. If anyone has any information on his
whereabouts please contact the Stratford Police Department or the Detectives via the listed phone number
and or TIPS411. (Stratford Police Press Release)