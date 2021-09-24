Westport News: Stalking Charges

#Westport CT–On August 25, 2021, at approximately 7:00 p.m., two females came to the Westport

Police Department to report a suspicious incident that occurred at Compo Beach earlier in the

day. They said that about 1:45 p.m. they observed a male in a silver Jeep watching and taking

pictures of them as they swam and sunbathed. The complainants said that the male’s behavior

was making them uncomfortable, so they left the area and walked towards a nearby restaurant.

As they were walking, the person driving the Jeep allegedly drove past the females at least eight

more times and was purportedly staring at the two as he did so. One of the complainants took a

picture of the Jeep’s license plate and turned it over to the investigating officer. Using that

information, Michael Collins was developed as a suspect. The officer reportedly obtained

evidence leading him to believe that Mr. Collins was the person operating the vehicle that

repeatedly drove past the females.



Based upon the investigation, a warrant for Mr. Collin’s arrest was completed and signed

by a Superior Court Judge. On the afternoon of September 23, 2021, Mr. Collins turned himself in at the Westport Police Department. Per the warrant, he was charged with two counts of Stalking in the Third

Degree. Mr. Collins was released after posting a $10,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be

arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on September 30, 2021.

This press release was made possible by: