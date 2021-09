#Shelton CT– On 9-24-21 at approximately 4:30pm, Shelton Police, Fire, and EMS were sent to the area of 425 Leavenworth Rd for two separate one car motor vehicle accidents. Both operators were transported to the hospital. One operator sustained serious injuries. The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the accidents. The road is expected to be closed for a couple of hours.

