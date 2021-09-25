Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2021-09-25@10:14pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders dispatched to a person shot in the chest at Pembroke and Shelton Street. EMS reported the victim may have walked to the hospital and left without a patient. Media alert at 10:20 says there was an assault with a dangerous weapon at Grant Street which usually means a walk-in to Bridgeport Hospital. Scott Appleby of Bridgeport Director Office of Emergency Management &Homeland Security/Emergency Communications said “Incidents of significance are reported to the public via social media and through media.” All that’s posted on their Twitter account something about their touch-a-truck this weekend. I’m doing the best to report despite the city’s efforts to hide the news from you. According to their Twitter account there has been no crimes in months! Nothing more to see, move along…..