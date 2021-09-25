$500,000 Federal Grant to the Barnum Museum

Last week, Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) announced the Barnum Museum will receive a $500,000 grant from the National Parks Service (NPS) to repair the historic building’s 79 windows. Congressman Himes joined Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, Barnum’s great-great-great-granddaughter Elinor Biggs, and Barnum Museum director Kathleen Maher. The NPS Save America’s Treasures grant provides funding to preserve and conserve nationally significant structures and sites.

“I’m thrilled to bring substantial federal resources to preserve the legacy of P.T. Barnum, one of Connecticut’s most colorful figures,” said Congressman Jim Himes. “This $500,000 investment will ensure future generations will be able to enjoy the Greatest Show on Earth. The museum’s thousands of artifacts and extensive digital collection inspire awe and curiosity in visitors of all ages. I look forward to continuing to support the Barnum Museum’s conservation of important Connecticut history.”



“P.T. Barnum was more than 60 years old when he created the infamous “The Greatest Show on Earth,” but his life-long passion was his numerous Museum enterprises,” said Barnum Museum director, Kathleen Maher. “The ornate, exotic Barnum building distinguishes the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut’s uniqueness, it is a symbol of achievement and creativity, and is a testament to the pioneers and visionaries who continue to shape the future of this great City. We are thrilled and honored to receive this funding, it enables us to continue the important restoration and revitalization work, and we are thankful to be acknowledged with this important award.”



According to the Barnum Museum, the museum is the leading authority on P.T. Barnum’s life and work, and contains more than 60,000 artifacts relating to Barnum, Bridgeport and 19th century America. The Museum is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Click here to learn more.

