Bridgeport News: 3 Shootings Within An Hour

2021-09-25/6 #Bridgeport CT– There were 3 separate shootings in three separate sections of town. Around 11:15pm A person was shot at Hickory and East Main Street. This was dispatched as an unknown type event. Around 11:50pm A man was shot outside of 770 Seaview Avenue (pictured and dispatched as a shooting). Around 12:20pm another person was shot in the 600 block of Seaview Avenue. This was also dispatched as unknown in nature.

Unknown calls are usually dispatched when they are trying to get the call out quickly, usually a domestic battery, suicide or psychiatric call which I normally do not cover. Since the police are now trying to cover up these calls again I will be going to all unknown calls. I apologize ion advance if it does turn out to be these calls. The shooting downtown at the illegal after hours club was the first time police used this tactic to cover up violent crimes. As Scott Appleby, police spokesperson said in an email to me on Friday “All calls of significance are reported to the public when confirmation of an actual incident is approved by BPD”.