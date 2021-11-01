Bridgeport News: 7 Injured In Halloween Crash

Bridgeport Police released statement: At 1919hrs the Bridgeport ECC received multiple 911 calls regarding a multi-vehicle accident on North Avenue. Preliminary reports indicated a party hit multiple cars with one car crashing into a tree. BPD responded to the scene and confirmed a multiple MVA with a report of one of the vehicles just being reported stolen from a gas station moments before the accident. On-scene preliminary reports are indicating one party may have been under the influence. Extent of injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time but do involve multiple parties with AMR treating the injured. This is still an active investigation as BPD is still deciphering witness accounts and those involved statements.

2021-10-31@7:19pm–#Bridgeport CT– At least 7 people including kids in a multi-car crash on North Avenue between Wood and Norman Street. The roadway is shutdown.