Bridgeport News: 15 Year Old Shoots Man Waiting For Cousin To Come Home From School

On November 3rd, 2021 just after 4:00pm, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a male shot at the intersection of Trumbull Ave and Reservoir Ave and Bridgeport Police were immediately dispatched to the scene. The 19 year old Victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Bridgeport Police Fusion Center was quickly able to obtain a license plate for the responsible suspect vehicle which was discovered to be stolen out of Trumbull. Members of the regional Auto Theft Task Force were able to locate the vehicle and patrol officers attempted a motor vehicle stop. The driver engaged officers in pursuit and was eventually stopped on State Street. The 15 year old operator was immediately taken into custody. A 19 year old passenger, Carlos Matos of Bridgeport, fled on foot but was later apprehended hiding in a nearby backyard.

Through multiple interviews, it was found the Victim was waiting at the corner of Trumbull Avenue to get his 9 year old cousin off the school bus. The Victim remains hospitalized in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The 15 year old suspect responsible for the shooting was charged with Attempted Murder, Assault in the 1st Degree, and additional felony charges. The juvenile suspect’s name is being withheld at this time due to his age and he was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center. This investigation was accomplished through the collaborative efforts of the Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau, the Regional Auto Theft Task Force, Fusion Center, ID Unit, Patrol Division, and the States Attorney’s Office.