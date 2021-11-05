Bridgeport News: 30 Families Homeless After Fire

Video report:

2021-11-05@11:35am–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire— At least 30 families are without a home after fire ripped through the 2nd and 3rd floor at the Eldorado Apartments at 1130 William Street. A roofing crew was working across the street when Manuel Morales relized what was going on and ran over with his ladder. He rescued a mother and two babies. When firefighters arrived they rescued an additional seven people hanging from the windows. Assistant Fire Chief Harold Clarke told us it took forty minutes to get the fire under control. There were no reported injuries to either firefighters or civilians.