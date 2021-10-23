Bridgeport Brown Leaf Collection

BRIDGEPORT, CT – The Department of Public Facilities announces brown bag collection has begun in the City of Bridgeport. Residents are reminded that the DPF crew will collect leaves on the same day as their scheduled recycling day. Leaves should be placed in brown paper leaf bags, garbage cans with no lids, or open top cardboard boxes. To be collected, Bridgeport residents must have their desired receptacle at the curbside on their day of recycling pickup by 6am.

ADDITIONAL BROWN BAG COLLECTION GUIDELINES:

Leaves, brush, and grass clippings are on Connecticut’s list of mandatory recycling items. Do not mix these with garbage. The City of Bridgeport encourages residents to compost at home and mulch your grass clippings into your lawn.

Plastic bags, loose piles of brush and leaves, rocks, soil, and sand will not be collected.

Brush must be less than 4 feet in length and 6 inches or less in diameter. It must be tied up in bundles, no heavier than 50 lbs.

There is a 25-pound weight limit for bags and a 50-pound for cans. Do not overload bags and cans

Logs and stumps will not be collected. Those items should be brought to the Transfer Station – 475 Asylum Street

If a resident misses their scheduled leaf pick-up date, leaves can also be transported in any container to the Transfer Station. Unless they are in paper leaf bags, they must be emptied into the on-site containers at the transfer station.

Brown Bag collection will be delayed one day if it falls on a holiday

If you believe your residence was missed for leaf pick up, please call the Bridgeport Department of Public Facilities on the same day at 203-576-7124. For more information, visit http://bridgeportct.gov/leafcoll.