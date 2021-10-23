Westport News: Burglary Charges

#Westport CT–On July 11, 2020, at approximately 3:25 a.m., Westport Police officers responded to the Merritt Country Store on Main Street for a burglar alarm activation. The first arriving officers found that the front door had been forced open and that the business had in fact been burglarized.



The store’s owner stated that nothing appeared to be missing, but that there was $2,000.00 worth of damage from the forced entry. The officers were able to view surveillance footage which showed two men enter the store and leave about a minute later. At approximately 5:00 a.m. that same morning a police officer in a neighboring community interrupted a burglary in progress and the suspects fled in a small pick-up truck. The vehicle, which was occupied by two men, was pursued by both Norwalk and Westport officers, but the pursuit was ultimately terminated for safety reasons. During the pursuit one of the occupants tried to throw items from the truck at the pursuing officers in an attempt to slow them down.



It was believed that the individuals involved in the burglary in the neighboring town also committed the burglary in Westport. The detective assigned to the case worked closely with neighboring communities who also experienced commercial burglaries that same morning and was able to develop Terell Hendrick and Carlos Ortiz as suspects. Additional evidence tying the two men to the burglary was obtained. Based upon the investigation, warrants for the arrests of Mr. Hendrick and Mr. Ortiz were completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.



On the morning of October 13, 2021, both men were arrested by Westport detectives. Mr. Terrell was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Sixth Degree, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Disobeying the Signal of an Officer, and Throwing Objects at a Motor Vehicle. He was held on a $100,000.00 bond and was arraigned later that same morning at Stamford Superior Court. Mr. Ortiz was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Sixth Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree. He was held on a $10,000.00 bond and was arraigned later that same morning at Stamford Superior Court.