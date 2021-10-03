GOVERNOR LAMONT DIRECTS FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF SUNDAY FOR NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL SERVICE

#HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an observance honoring the sacrifices of firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The nationwide recognition occurs annually during Fire Prevention Week.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“Firefighters are a core component of our communities, providing an invaluable service to protect the lives of complete strangers while oftentimes putting their own lives in danger,” Governor Lamont said. “Here in Connecticut, this year alone we lost two firefighters in the line of duty – Ricardo Torres Jr. of the New Haven Fire Department and Colin McFadden of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department – both of whom gave their lives while responding to residential fires. They are heroes, and their bravery and courage will always be honored. I am thankful to the firefighters who protect our neighborhoods and our people, and I urge every resident of Connecticut to take time on this day of remembrance to reflect upon the bravery of the firefighters who have given their lives in service.”

“Today we honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice after dedicating their lives to serving their communities,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “In honor of the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, I hope we can all take a moment to pay tribute to the lives that were lost. We send love and strength to their families and co-workers.”