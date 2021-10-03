Bridgeport Finance Receives Award

The Bridgeport Finance Department on received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award. Presented by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), this Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The Award is based upon a GFOA review of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Statements of the City and was judged by an impartial GFOA panel to ensure the highest standards of the program are met. This process includes demonstrating a “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial results to the City Council and public.

Mayor Ganim stated, “We commend the accomplishments of the Finance Department which are clearly exhibited by receiving this Award. A completely clean audit opinion from outside auditors demonstrates the competence and effectiveness of our Finance Department and their operations.”

Finance Director Flatto stated, “We are very pleased to get this Award which demonstrates our fiscal responsibility and the strong work ethic of the Finance Department.”