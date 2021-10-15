Norwalk News: Hoax Call About Shooting

On October 14, 2021, at approximately 2:59 p.m., Norwalk Police Combined Dispatch received a call

stating that there were shots fired at Roton School. Multiple police officers responded to the scene. The

officers were quickly able to determine that no shooting had occurred, that everyone was safe, and that

the telephone call was a hoax.

The responsible person(s) has (have) been identified. There is no threat to the community nor are there

any concerns for safety. An investigation is underway in cooperation with the Norwalk Public School

system.

As a reminder, we encourage our community members to reach anytime there is a concern for the

safety of the public. There are numerous methods of contacting us. If there is ever an emergency, call 911

For more routine matters, please call 203-854-3000. If you prefer to remain anonymous, and there

is no emergency situation, you may use one of the methods listed below to provide anonymous

information.

