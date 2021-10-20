Norwalk News: Home Invader Arrested

During the early morning hours of Saturday, October 9, 2021, the Norwalk Police Department
received a 911 call from a Norwalk resident who reported that an intruder had entered their
home, assaulted a juvenile inside the home, and then fled. The caller stated that they had been
awoken by the victim child screaming, that they observed the intruder running through the house,
and that they then saw the person flee out the front door. Police responded and found the child
shaken, terrified, and injured. The child was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment.
Detective Patrick English and Detective Kristina Lapak of the Special Victims Unit responded to
the scene that morning, along with Lieutenant Art Weisgerber from the Crime Scene Unit. As the
lead investigator, Detective English tirelessly committing himself to the apprehension of the
suspect. Detective English steadfastly worked every lead and put forth an exhaustive effort
which culminated in the issuance of an arrest warrant for Ilmer Rivera-Zuniga, in a very short
time. On the evening of October 18, 2021, Det. English was able to locate and apprehend Rivera-
Zuniga in South Norwalk.
The child has since been released from the hospital, and faces a long path to recovery.
Arrested: Ilmer Rivera – Zuniga, 22, with a last known address of 8 Larsen Street, Norwalk
Charges:
Home Invasion
Kidnapping 1st
Criminal Attempt at Aggravated Sex Assault of a Minor
Risk of Injury to a Minor
Assault 3rd
Strangulation 3rd
Bond: $1,000,000
Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com