Stratford News: RESIDENTS URGED TO PREPARE FOR NOR’ EASTER STORM EVENT

#STRATFORD – A Nor’easter with heavy wind and rain is on its way to the region and residents are urged to make preparations. The storm event is predicted to arrive Monday evening as a coastal storm with a prolonged period of rain, heavy at times, as well as the potential for localized flash flooding and strong winds.

The town’s Public Works department has been at work today clearing storm drains and residents are urged to clear any storm catch basins in front of their homes that may be currently obstructed with falling leaves or other debris to increase water drainage from roadways. Motorists should avoid driving through standing water.

Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph which can result in power outages, so residents should make preparations in the event of power loss. Additionally, steps should be taken to secure any patio furniture or other items that may be blown over and damaged or become airborne.

Reporting Issues & Concerns

As always, in an emergency call 911.

For issues with your utility provider, the most effective way to report is to contact your service provider directly:

United Illuminating: To report outages visit www.uinet.com, call 800.722.5584 or report outages using the company’s mobile app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Aquarion Water: 1.800.732.9678

Optimum/Altice: Residents can sign up to receive service alerts via text or voice message by going to My Account. Once confirmed, customers will be notified when outages affect their service and will receive timely updates until their service is restored. Customers may also utilize the options below to contact Optimum:

Message Optimum at optimum.net/chat Send Tweet to @Optimumhelp Call us at (866) 950-3278

Please note that many of these resources, as well as storm preparation recommendations and frequently asked questions, are also available at https://www.optimum.net/pages/storm-preparedness.html.

For non-emergencies call 203.385.4100

