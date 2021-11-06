Fairfield Social Services has kicked off its 2021 Family Holiday Giving Program to help Fairfield families in need during the holiday season. Last year more than 150 families received gift cards, generously donated by their neighbors, including individuals, businesses, faith-based and community organizations.

COVID has brought many challenges from job loss to childcare expense and many worries in between. Rather than collecting wrapped gifts and toys, we are again requesting gift cards for supermarkets, gas stations, your favorite local stores and businesses, Amazon, Target, Walmart – anywhere families shop for their loved ones for the holidays. During this special, yet stressful time of year, our goal is to support with gift cards to help purchase items for their loved ones. That ability to select and purchase gifts provides our clients another level of independence in an otherwise difficult time.

If you are interested in donating or receiving holiday help, please contact Eileen Fickes, Social Worker for the Department of Human and Social Services, at 203-256-3170 or by email at socialservices@fairfieldct.org for additional information. Please consider making a donation to help your neighbors. Donations are gratefully accepted during business hours 9 AM to 3:30 PM at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield CT 06824.

This press release is made possible by: